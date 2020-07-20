See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Harker Heights, TX
Dr. Jasvant Adusumalli, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
4.0 (20)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jasvant Adusumalli, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Harker Heights, TX. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College|Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Adusumalli works at Austin Maternal Fetal Medicine - Central Texas Expy in Harker Heights, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Austin Maternal Fetal Medicine - Central Texas Expy
    800 W Central Texas Expy Ste 250, Harker Heights, TX 76548 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5202
    Austin Maternal Fetal Medicine - Renfert Way
    12200 Renfert Way Ste G-3, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5201
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pregnancy Ultrasound
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gestational Diabetes
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Heart Disease in Women Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Placenta Disorders Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premature Birth Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Severe Combined Immunodeficiency Chevron Icon
Stillbirth Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Pelvic Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 20, 2020
    Great professional and very nice team/staff.
    — Jul 20, 2020
    About Dr. Jasvant Adusumalli, MD

    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Spanish and Telugu
    • 1720138829
    Education & Certifications

    • Cedars Sinai Med Center|Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    • Meharry Medical College|Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jasvant Adusumalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adusumalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adusumalli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adusumalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adusumalli has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adusumalli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Adusumalli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adusumalli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adusumalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adusumalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

