Dr. Jasvant Adusumalli, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jasvant Adusumalli, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Harker Heights, TX. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College|Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Austin Maternal Fetal Medicine - Central Texas Expy800 W Central Texas Expy Ste 250, Harker Heights, TX 76548 Directions (512) 503-5202
Austin Maternal Fetal Medicine - Renfert Way12200 Renfert Way Ste G-3, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 503-5201Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Great professional and very nice team/staff.
About Dr. Jasvant Adusumalli, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Telugu
- 1720138829
- Cedars Sinai Med Center|Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Meharry Medical College|Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
Dr. Adusumalli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adusumalli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adusumalli has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adusumalli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Adusumalli speaks Spanish and Telugu.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Adusumalli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adusumalli.
