Dr. Jaswant Basraon, DO

Dr. Jaswant Basraon, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Basraon works at The Heart Group - Cardiovascular Associates in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Overweight and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

