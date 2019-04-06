Dr. Jaswinder Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaswinder Singh, MD
Dr. Jaswinder Singh, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
University Family Health Center Se1055 Ada St, San Antonio, TX 78223 Directions (210) 644-3204
Methodist Hospital7700 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 575-4070
University Health System4502 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 358-3000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Methodist Hospital
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent compassionate man. Not only put things in a way we could understand, he took his time. Was empathetic. We will forever remember the care he took for my mother
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
