Dr. Jatin Amin, MD

Cardiology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jatin Amin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Monroe, MI. They graduated from Med Coll, Baroda U and is affiliated with Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Amin works at ProMedica Physicians Monroe Cardiology - Amin in Monroe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ProMedica Physicians Monroe Cardiology - Amin
    730 N Macomb St Ste 416, Monroe, MI 48162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 242-7060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
  • Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertension
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Management Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Monitoring Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 09, 2018
    very caring dr takes time to explain and listening to what the patient has to say and answers questions
    About Dr. Jatin Amin, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710987060
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
    Internship
    • Lac-USC Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll, Baroda U
    Undergraduate School
    • M.S. University
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jatin Amin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amin accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amin works at ProMedica Physicians Monroe Cardiology - Amin in Monroe, MI. View the full address on Dr. Amin’s profile.

    Dr. Amin has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

