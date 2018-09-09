Dr. Jatin Amin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jatin Amin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jatin Amin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Monroe, MI. They graduated from Med Coll, Baroda U and is affiliated with Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
ProMedica Physicians Monroe Cardiology - Amin730 N Macomb St Ste 416, Monroe, MI 48162 Directions (734) 242-7060
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
very caring dr takes time to explain and listening to what the patient has to say and answers questions
- Cardiology
- English
- 1710987060
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Lac-USC Med Ctr
- Med Coll, Baroda U
- M.S. University
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Amin has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.
