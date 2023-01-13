See All Hematologists in Manahawkin, NJ
Super Profile

Dr. Jatin Desani, MD

Hematology
4.1 (24)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jatin Desani, MD

Dr. Jatin Desani, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Pramukh Swami Med College Sardar Patel University Karamsad Gujarat India and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.

Dr. Desani works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty in Manahawkin, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bone Marrow Biopsy and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Desani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Specialists of New Jersey
    1100 Route 72 W Ste 201, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 616-7902

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 13, 2023
    Been in Dr dasani's care for over a year and a half the doctor is always always concerned and thorough with my appointments very professional as is his staff and nurse Navigator Luann always comfortable and always understand what's going on with my health and procedures I couldn't think of anybody else I would rather have my Healthcare
    John Milewski — Jan 13, 2023
    About Dr. Jatin Desani, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689868440
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Residency
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Pramukh Swami Med College Sardar Patel University Karamsad Gujarat India
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology and Oncology
