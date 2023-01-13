Dr. Jatin Desani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jatin Desani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jatin Desani, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Pramukh Swami Med College Sardar Patel University Karamsad Gujarat India and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.
Surgical Specialists of New Jersey1100 Route 72 W Ste 201, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 616-7902
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Been in Dr dasani's care for over a year and a half the doctor is always always concerned and thorough with my appointments very professional as is his staff and nurse Navigator Luann always comfortable and always understand what's going on with my health and procedures I couldn't think of anybody else I would rather have my Healthcare
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1689868440
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Pramukh Swami Med College Sardar Patel University Karamsad Gujarat India
- Medical Oncology and Oncology
Dr. Desani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desani has seen patients for Anemia, Bone Marrow Biopsy and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Desani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.