Dr. Jatin Gupta, DO
Dr. Jatin Gupta, DO is an Urology Specialist in Allentown, PA.
Lvpg Urology1250 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 215, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-6986
Lehigh Valley Health Network Peditatrics1200 S Cedar Crest Blvd, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-8685
Lvpg Urology - Muhlenberg2649 Schoenersville Rd Ste 101, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (484) 884-3600
- 4 1627 Chew St Fl 2, Allentown, PA 18102 Directions (610) 969-2388
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Dr. Gupta operated on me very recently and made what is an inherently terrible experience (huge renal stone that would be very much life threatening to pass) bearable with his expertise and compassion. Just excellent all around, answered all my questions and helped assuage and remedy any fears I had. I was warned that I may need multiple procedures going into this, and Dr. Gupta worked strategically to get it done in one go, and I am recovering really well 3 days out. I cannot recommend him, and cedar crest hospital enough - the nurses were all amazing too.
- Urology
- English
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.