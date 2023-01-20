See All Pain Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Jatin Joshi, MD

Pain Medicine
4.7 (207)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jatin Joshi, MD

Dr. Jatin Joshi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Dr. Joshi works at Pain Management - West Side in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Joshi's Office Locations

    Pain Management - West Side
    2315 Broadway 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Center for Comprehensive Spine Care
    240 East 59th Street 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Acute Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alternative Therapy Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment-Related Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive and Navigational Procedure Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Joints Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain Management Through Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Pain Pump Chevron Icon
Pain Rehabilitation and Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 207 ratings
    Patient Ratings (207)
    5 Star
    (180)
    4 Star
    (14)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 20, 2023
    He is always prepared and treats my pain so I have less medication and more freedom.
    — Jan 20, 2023
    About Dr. Jatin Joshi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568660991
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Residency
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Internship
    • Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jatin Joshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Joshi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Joshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Joshi works at Pain Management - West Side in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Joshi’s profile.

    Dr. Joshi has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    207 patients have reviewed Dr. Joshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joshi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

