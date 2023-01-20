Dr. Jatin Joshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jatin Joshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jatin Joshi, MD
Dr. Jatin Joshi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Dr. Joshi's Office Locations
Pain Management - West Side2315 Broadway 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10024 Directions
Center for Comprehensive Spine Care240 East 59th Street 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is always prepared and treats my pain so I have less medication and more freedom.
About Dr. Jatin Joshi, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1568660991
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Pain Medicine
