Dr. Jatin Patel, MD

Rheumatology
4.2 (67)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jatin Patel, MD

Dr. Jatin Patel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They completed their fellowship with Drexel University Hahnemann Hosp

Dr. Patel works at Diabetes & Endocrinology Clinic Of GA in Cumming, GA with other offices in Roswell, GA and Johns Creek, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Limb Pain and Lupus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis and Rheumatology Center PC
    102 Mary Alice Park Rd Ste 805, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 284-3150
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    Arthritis & Rheumatology Center PC
    11731 Pointe Pl, Roswell, GA 30076 (770) 284-3150
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 1:00pm
  3. 3
    Arthritis & Rheumatology Center PC
    6335 Hospital Pkwy, Johns Creek, GA 30097 (770) 284-3150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory University Hospital Midtown
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth
  • Wellstar North Fulton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gout
Limb Pain
Lupus
Gout
Limb Pain
Lupus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Limb Pain
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Arthritis
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoporosis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Viral Hepatitis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Degenerative Disc Disease
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Hypothyroidism
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteopenia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polymyositis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Sarcoidosis
Spondylitis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wegener's Granulomatosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Autoimmune Diseases
Bone Disorders
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chondrocalcinosis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
De Quervain's Disease
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dupuytren's Contracture
Dyslipidemia
Foot Conditions
Gait Abnormality
Hair Loss
Hand Conditions
Heart Disease
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Hepatitis A
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Knee Disorders
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Overweight
Pneumonia
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scleroderma
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spine Disorders
Spondylosis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Systemic Sclerosis
Tendonitis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trigger Finger
Urinary Stones
Vasculitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Aug 17, 2021
    About Dr. Jatin Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043517683
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Drexel University Hahnemann Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Jersey Shore University Medical Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jatin Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Gout, Limb Pain and Lupus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

