Dr. Jatin Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Jatin Patel, MD
Dr. Jatin Patel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They completed their fellowship with Drexel University Hahnemann Hosp
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Arthritis and Rheumatology Center PC102 Mary Alice Park Rd Ste 805, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (770) 284-3150Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Arthritis & Rheumatology Center PC11731 Pointe Pl, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 284-3150Wednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
Arthritis & Rheumatology Center PC6335 Hospital Pkwy, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Directions (770) 284-3150
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Patel by my former doctor at Kaiser. I have had two appointments with him, and both appointments have been all I could ask for. He listens and is well informed, and I feel he is doing all he can possibly do to help me health wise. He is also very kind. I am glad he is my doctor.
About Dr. Jatin Patel, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1043517683
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University Hahnemann Hosp
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
