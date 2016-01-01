Dr. Jatin Rana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jatin Rana, MD
Overview of Dr. Jatin Rana, MD
Dr. Jatin Rana, MD is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in Lansing, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Rana's Office Locations
MSU Center for Bleeding & Clotting Disorders1200 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (517) 353-9385Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Greater Lansing9520 Forest Rd, Lansing, MI 48910 Directions (517) 975-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jatin Rana, MD
- Cosmetic Medicine
- English
- 1699094813
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rana accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rana.
