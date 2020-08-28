Overview of Dr. Jatin Shah, MD

Dr. Jatin Shah, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Wickenburg Community Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at The CORE Institute in Sun City, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.