Dr. Jatinder Ahluwalia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jatinder Ahluwalia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center and Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton.
They frequently treat conditions like Heartburn, Gastritis and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4400 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste A, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 205-7474
Gastroenterology Clinics of Louisiana1101 S College Rd Ste 206, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 205-7474
Abbeville Clinic118 N Hospital Dr, Abbeville, LA 70510 Directions (337) 205-7474
Hospital Affiliations
- Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He has a great bedside manner. He is thorough in getting to the problem and is a good diagnostician. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jatinder Ahluwalia, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
- University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
