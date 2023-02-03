Overview of Dr. Jatinder Grewall, MD

Dr. Jatinder Grewall, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center, Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital, Fresno Surgical Hospital and Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Grewall works at Urology Associates of Central in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.