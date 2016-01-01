Overview

Dr. Jatinder Patti, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Guru Govind Singh Medical College, Punjab and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital.



Dr. Patti works at NEUROSURGICAL ASSOCIATES OF NORTHWEST OHIO in Findlay, OH. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.