Dr. Jatinder Patti, MD
Dr. Jatinder Patti, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Guru Govind Singh Medical College, Punjab and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital.
Neurosurgical Associates of Northwest Ohio, LLC1641 N Lake Ct, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 420-7304
Hospital Affiliations
- Blanchard Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Jatinder Patti, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1679828602
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Med New York
- Guru Govind Singh Medical College, Punjab
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
