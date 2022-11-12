Dr. Jatinder Pruthi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pruthi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jatinder Pruthi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jatinder Pruthi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They graduated from Govt Med College and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Palmdale Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Pruthi works at
Locations
inSite Digestive Health Care44215 15th St W Ste 209, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 522-4567Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was my doctor in Antelope Valley and took excellent care of me!
About Dr. Jatinder Pruthi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi
- 1205852985
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
- Kaiser Permanente Southern Ca|New York Methodist Hospital
- Govt Med College
