Dr. Javaid Rashid, MD
Overview of Dr. Javaid Rashid, MD
Dr. Javaid Rashid, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Queens Hospital Center.
Dr. Rashid works at
Dr. Rashid's Office Locations
Gy Dental PC1419 Foster Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 946-9329
- 2 335 E 17th St, Brooklyn, NY 11226 Directions (718) 552-2288
Hospital Affiliations
- Queens Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
3 years back I started getting panic attacks and I felt hopeless. I felt like I would never go back to the way I was before. Luckily, I started going to Dr. Rashid and he gave me answers I was looking for! I have been doing great ever since. Thank you Dr. Rashid!
About Dr. Javaid Rashid, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1801072376
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rashid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rashid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rashid works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rashid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rashid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rashid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rashid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.