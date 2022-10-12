Dr. Javaid Sheikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Javaid Sheikh, MD
Dr. Javaid Sheikh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orlando, FL.
Orlando Arthritis Institute58 W Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 650-9220
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I highly recommend this clinic. Staff very helpful and professional. Doctor and Nurse Practitioner very knowledgeable. Very happy!
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
Dr. Sheikh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheikh has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sheikh speaks Spanish.
107 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheikh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheikh.
