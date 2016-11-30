See All Ophthalmologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Javaneh Abbasian, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Javaneh Abbasian, MD

Dr. Javaneh Abbasian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Abbasian works at Jesse Brown VA Cardiology in Chicago, IL with other offices in Chicago Ridge, IL and Tinley Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abbasian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jesse Brown Va Medical Center
    820 S Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 569-8387
  2. 2
    University of Illinois Neuro-ophthalmology
    1855 W Taylor St Ste 3, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 996-6590
  3. 3
    The Eye Specialists Center
    10436 SOUTHWEST HWY, Chicago Ridge, IL 60415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 423-4070
  4. 4
    The Eye Specialists Center
    18210 La Grange Rd Ste 210, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 423-4070

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye

Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Alternating Hyperphoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Canthotomy Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Nov 30, 2016
    I met Dr. Abbasian when my one year old granddaughter needed her eyes checked out. Right away I knew that she was an excellent Dr. My granddaughter is going to be five years soon, and I won't ever think of taking her to another Dr. When I found out that Dr. Abbasian also has adult patients and without thinking twice I put my self in her hands. I had lens replacement on both eyes. I am so grateful to Dr. Abbassian for the delicate care she provided. Thanks to her I no longer need glasses.
    Minerva in Chicago, IL — Nov 30, 2016
    About Dr. Javaneh Abbasian, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Persian
    • 1790951036
    Education & Certifications

    • Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Northwestern Univ
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Javaneh Abbasian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbasian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abbasian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abbasian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbasian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbasian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbasian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbasian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

