Dr. Javed Sadiq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadiq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Javed Sadiq, MD
Overview
Dr. Javed Sadiq, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Community Hospital Of San Bernardino and St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Dr. Sadiq works at
Locations
-
1
Javed N. Sadiq MD Inc.26021 Business Center Dr, Redlands, CA 92374 Directions (909) 796-0363
-
2
Ellis Hospital1101 Nott St, Schenectady, NY 12308 Directions (518) 243-4135
-
3
Stewart Rex Wright MD Inc10408 Industrial Cir, Redlands, CA 92374 Directions (909) 796-7803
- 4 1400 Reynolds Ave Ste 100, Irvine, CA 92614 Directions (657) 900-4536
Hospital Affiliations
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
- Community Hospital Of San Bernardino
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sadiq?
Excellent costumer service
About Dr. Javed Sadiq, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1609194703
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sadiq has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sadiq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sadiq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sadiq works at
Dr. Sadiq has seen patients for Gastritis, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sadiq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadiq. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadiq.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadiq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadiq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.