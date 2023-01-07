Overview

Dr. Javed Sadiq, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Community Hospital Of San Bernardino and St. Bernardine Medical Center.



Dr. Sadiq works at Inland Gastroenterology Medical Associates in Redlands, CA with other offices in Schenectady, NY and Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.