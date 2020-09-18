See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Javed Saqib, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (6)
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Javed Saqib, MD

Dr. Javed Saqib, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Saqib works at Theramed Associates LLC in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Saqib's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Theramed Associates LLC
    693 Coney Island Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 462-7315
  2. 2
    Millennium Dialysis
    1408 Ocean Ave Fl 2, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 677-7600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Kidney Failure
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Acute Kidney Failure
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 18, 2020
    I already visiting since 1996 and still I recommend Dr. Saqib. He is honest but need to improvement in office.
    — Sep 18, 2020
    About Dr. Javed Saqib, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750321030
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saqib has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saqib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saqib works at Theramed Associates LLC in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Saqib’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Saqib. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saqib.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saqib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saqib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

