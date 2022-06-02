Dr. Javed Syed, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Javed Syed, DMD
Dr. Javed Syed, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lafayette, IN.
Dr. Syed works at
Regal Valley Dental Care2000 Veterans Memorial Pkwy S, Lafayette, IN 47909 Directions (765) 202-5317Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- DenteMax
- Humana
- MetLife
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
had my first dentist visit in a very long time. the staff was friendly & very welcoming. i was very nervous at first but they made sure to take care of me!
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1457992281
Dr. Syed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syed accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Syed using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Syed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Syed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Syed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Syed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.