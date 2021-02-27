Overview of Dr. Javed Yousaf, MD

Dr. Javed Yousaf, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Yousaf works at HackensackUMG Paramus, NJ in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Anemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.