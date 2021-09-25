Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Javeed Ahmed, MD
Overview of Dr. Javeed Ahmed, MD
Dr. Javeed Ahmed, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
-
1
Lancaster Rheumatology and Osteoporosis Center Inc.44835 Date Ave, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 940-9555
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Ridgecrest Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmed?
Caring and thorough. Listens to my concerns and doesn’t rush the appointment. Staff is great.
About Dr. Javeed Ahmed, MD
- Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1689627051
Education & Certifications
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.