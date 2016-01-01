Dr. Javen Cavazos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavazos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Javen Cavazos, MD
Dr. Javen Cavazos, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from FATIMA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Cavazos works at
Dr. Cavazos' Office Locations
Patricia Coronado Lpc17806 W Interstate 10 Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78257 Directions (830) 476-0929
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
About Dr. Javen Cavazos, MD
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1952666331
Education & Certifications
- FATIMA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
