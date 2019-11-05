Overview

Dr. Javeria Farooqui, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Farooqui works at Willowbrook Medical Group in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.