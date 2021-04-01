Dr. Javid Javidan-Nejad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Javidan-Nejad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Javid Javidan-Nejad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Javid Javidan-Nejad, MD
Dr. Javid Javidan-Nejad, MD is an Urology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Dr. Javidan-Nejad's Office Locations
Javidan Urology Inc6600 Coyle Ave Ste 1, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 245-2444
- 2 729 Sunrise Ave Ste 200, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 245-2444
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to dr. javidan for quite a few months him and his staff for amazing he's a blessing from God that I found someone so caring and loving to his patients and his staff for the same way thank you dr. Javidan you and the staff are my favorite in the world thank you again for being so loving and caring
About Dr. Javid Javidan-Nejad, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1679558605
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Urology
