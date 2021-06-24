Dr. Acevedo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Javier Acevedo, MD
Dr. Javier Acevedo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital.
Baycare Medical Group Cardiovascular Surgery (winter Haven)200 Avenue F NE Ste 9118, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 297-1777
South Florida Baptist Hospital301 N Alexander St, Plant City, FL 33563 Directions (863) 292-4004
Winter Haven Hospital Center for Urology199 Avenue B NW Ste 310, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 292-4004
- Winter Haven Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Asevedo is the best. He performed an oblation on me and probably saved my life. Great bed side manner and sense of humor. He really puts you at ease, yet is able to be straightforward about your diagnosis and treatment. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Javier Acevedo, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Acevedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acevedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acevedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.