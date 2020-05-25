Overview

Dr. Javier Aisenberg, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Aisenberg works at The MOLLY Center for Children with Diabetes and Endocrine Disease in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypopituitarism, Growth Hormone Deficiency and Short Stature along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.