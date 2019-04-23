Dr. Javier Alfonso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alfonso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Javier Alfonso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Javier Alfonso, MD
Dr. Javier Alfonso, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Alfonso works at
Dr. Alfonso's Office Locations
-
1
19240 Bonita Beach Rd SE Ste 2217, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Directions (239) 908-3140Tuesday12:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 5:00pmThursday12:00pm - 5:00pm
-
2
Nephrology Institute of South Florida7392 NW 35th Ter Ste 306, Miami, FL 33122 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alfonso?
I can't say enough wonderful things about Dr. Alfonso. I was nervous how the appointment would go especially after I had been to see another nephrologist and it had been an awfully traumatic experience. He put me at easy by taking the time to explain everything, answer all my questions, and listen with great bedside manner. I was with him for 2 hours - I don't know any doctors that will give you that kind of time. You can tell he cares for his patients, he loves what he does and you will not be just a number in his office. TOP NOTCH 100%!!
About Dr. Javier Alfonso, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Spanish
- 1093952442
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado At Denver
- UTHSC-SA
- Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alfonso accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alfonso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alfonso works at
Dr. Alfonso speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Alfonso. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alfonso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alfonso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alfonso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.