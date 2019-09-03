Dr. Javier Alvarez-Tostado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez-Tostado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Javier Alvarez-Tostado, MD
Overview of Dr. Javier Alvarez-Tostado, MD
Dr. Javier Alvarez-Tostado, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Garfield Heights, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY LA SALLE / MEXICAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Marymount Hospital.
Dr. Alvarez-Tostado works at
Dr. Alvarez-Tostado's Office Locations
-
1
Marymount Medical Building12300 McCracken Rd Ste 253, Garfield Heights, OH 44125 Directions (216) 353-2422Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Global Excel Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Lutheran Preferred
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Oscar Health
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Sparrow Physicians Health Network
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alvarez-Tostado?
Very thorough and prompt. Good listener!
About Dr. Javier Alvarez-Tostado, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1811164585
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY LA SALLE / MEXICAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Marymount Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alvarez-Tostado has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvarez-Tostado accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvarez-Tostado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
