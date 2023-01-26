Overview of Dr. Javier Amadeo, MD

Dr. Javier Amadeo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Amadeo works at Hampton Roads Neurosurgcl/Spine in Williamsburg, VA with other offices in Newport News, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.