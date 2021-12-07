Overview of Dr. Javier Arenas, MD

Dr. Javier Arenas, MD is an Urology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.



Dr. Arenas works at Providence Urology Associates in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.