Dr. Javier Bibb, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Akdhc - Pima8415 N Pima Rd Ste 150, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 551-1057
Heart Health Carellc1500 S White Mountain Rd Ste 201, Show Low, AZ 85901 Directions (928) 251-0386
Terros Health3003 N Central Ave Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 263-5446
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Saved my life after acute renal failure.
- Nephrology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1871513358
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
Dr. Bibb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
