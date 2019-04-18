Dr. Javier Bustamante, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bustamante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Javier Bustamante, MD
Overview of Dr. Javier Bustamante, MD
Dr. Javier Bustamante, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Dr. Bustamante works at
Dr. Bustamante's Office Locations
34th Street Office1215 34th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 663-4700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 300 Old River Rd Ste 101, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 663-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- GEMCare
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bustamante and his staff are awesome. There are always rewards for the kids, and they get treated well. The staff are friendly and you can even call and speak with a nurse every day if you have questions. Sometimes they are busy like any other offices, especially on Mondays and school days off, but we make sure to call during the not so busy hours. You can always email them also and someone will call you back definitely that day. The providers also text with you! You can't beat this kid
About Dr. Javier Bustamante, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881641595
Education & Certifications
- University Calif Davis
- Tex Tech U Hlth Sci Ctr
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bustamante has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bustamante accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bustamante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bustamante works at
Dr. Bustamante speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bustamante. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bustamante.
