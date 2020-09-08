Overview of Dr. Javier Canon, MD

Dr. Javier Canon, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana and is affiliated with Oakbend Medical Center and Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Canon works at SJMC Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Houston, TX, Katy, TX and Richmond, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.