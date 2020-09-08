Dr. Javier Canon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Javier Canon, MD
Overview of Dr. Javier Canon, MD
Dr. Javier Canon, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana and is affiliated with Oakbend Medical Center and Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Canon works at
Dr. Canon's Office Locations
SJMC Orthopedics and Sports Medicine6909 Brisbane Ct Ste 300, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 756-5556
SJMC Orthopedics and Sports Medicine2000 Crawford St Ste 1750, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (713) 756-5556
Richmond Bone & Joint Clinic21222 KINGSLAND BLVD, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 344-1715
OakBend Medical Group Bone & Joint Clinic22001 Southwest Fwy Ste 300, Richmond, TX 77469 Directions (281) 633-4940Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Oakbend Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Javier R. Canon, M.D., has consistently improve my well being with his medical knowledge and services. All my visits with him, associates and staff have been more than satisfactory. I highly recommend his services to anyone who is experiencing chronic pain.
About Dr. Javier Canon, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1518938497
Education & Certifications
- Pontificia Universidad Javeriana
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Canon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Canon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Canon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Canon has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Canon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Canon speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Canon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.