Overview of Dr. Javier Corral, MD

Dr. Javier Corral, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Corral works at TEXAS TECH MEDICAL CENTER in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.