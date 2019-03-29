Overview of Dr. Javier De La Torre, MD

Dr. Javier De La Torre, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, El Paso Children's Hospital and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. De La Torre works at Southwestern Eye Institute - Common Drive in El Paso, TX with other offices in Las Cruces, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.