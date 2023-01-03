Dr. Dieguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Javier Dieguez, MD
Dr. Javier Dieguez, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from St Georges Med Sch and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.
Gbr, LLC155 Hospital Dr Ste 206, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 234-3204
BSA Amarillo Diagnostic clinic6700 SW 9th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 358-0200
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
I have the highest respect for Dr. Dieguez and his staff. He goes over personally with each visit. A person can't go wrong trusting him on health concerns.
About Dr. Javier Dieguez, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- St Michael's Medical Center
- St Georges Med Sch
- Florida International University College of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Dieguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dieguez speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Dieguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dieguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dieguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dieguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.