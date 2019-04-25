See All Dermatologists in South Miami, FL
Dr. Javier Flores, MD

Dermatology
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Javier Flores, MD is a Dermatologist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.

Dr. Flores works at Flores Dermatology in South Miami, FL with other offices in Doral, FL and Key Largo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Flores Dermatology
    6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 400, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 668-8201
    Doral Dermatology Group
    7950 NW 53rd St Ste 104, Doral, FL 33166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 722-1333
    Flores Dermatology LLC
    103400 Overseas Hwy Ste 237, Key Largo, FL 33037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 668-8201

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 25, 2019
    He is the only specialist I would trust with my complex skin cancer issues. He is a great professional & human being. His practice & personnel are some of the best professionals I have ever gone to.
    — Apr 25, 2019
    About Dr. Javier Flores, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1700839057
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Flores has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Flores has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flores on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flores.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flores, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flores appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

