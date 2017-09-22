Overview of Dr. Javier Garcia, MD

Dr. Javier Garcia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De San Agustin, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with White Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Garcia works at RONALD G BRISTOW MD in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.