Dr. Javier Gomez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Javier Gomez, MD
Overview
Dr. Javier Gomez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They graduated from Anahuac University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Graham Regional Medical Center and United Regional Health Care System.
Dr. Gomez works at
Locations
-
1
Wichita Falls GI Associates1104 Brook Ave Ste A, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 687-6870
Hospital Affiliations
- Graham Regional Medical Center
- United Regional Health Care System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gomez?
Dr Gomez is a great doctor with a caring demeanor, and he explains everything in an understandable manner. His staff, as well as the facility staff where Dr Gomez has done my procedures, are wonderful. I highly recommend Dr Gomez.
About Dr. Javier Gomez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1861632903
Education & Certifications
- Anahuac University / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gomez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomez works at
Dr. Gomez has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.