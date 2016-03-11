Dr. Javier Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Javier Gonzalez, MD
Overview
Dr. Javier Gonzalez, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Jackson Mem Hosp-U Miami
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Locations
Miami Lung Clinic12905 SW 42nd St Ste 213, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (786) 507-8830Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gonzalez is a very caring doctor. While my dad was in the hospital, he was there for him and my family every step of the way. I cannot thank him enough for always wanting the best for my dad and making him and his care a priority.
About Dr. Javier Gonzalez, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1669791224
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp-U Miami
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
