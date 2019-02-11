Dr. Javier Cairo Lavado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cairo Lavado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Javier Cairo Lavado, MD
Overview of Dr. Javier Cairo Lavado, MD
Dr. Javier Cairo Lavado, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from National University Of San Marcos and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.
Dr. Cairo Lavado works at
Dr. Cairo Lavado's Office Locations
-
1
IDR Med Florida1201 NW 64th Ter, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 574-6875Monday10:00am - 4:30pmTuesday10:00am - 4:30pmWednesday10:00am - 4:30pmThursday10:00am - 4:30pmFriday10:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
IDR Med Florida150 SE 17th St Ste 501, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 508-6506Monday9:30am - 4:30pmTuesday9:30am - 4:30pmWednesday9:30am - 4:30pmThursday9:30am - 4:30pmFriday9:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was really impressed that Dr. Cairo and his staff provided a prompt appointment, a thorough exam, with excellent communication with my referring physician.
About Dr. Javier Cairo Lavado, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1174848147
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas
- Griffin Hospital
- Griffin Hospital
- National University Of San Marcos
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cairo Lavado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cairo Lavado accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cairo Lavado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cairo Lavado speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cairo Lavado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cairo Lavado.
