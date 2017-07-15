Dr. Javier Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Javier Lopez, MD
Overview of Dr. Javier Lopez, MD
Dr. Javier Lopez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Lopez's Office Locations
South Miami Office6200 Sunset Dr Ste 305, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 665-6501
Miami Office8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 802E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 595-4041
Doctors Hospital5000 University Dr, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 665-6501Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
South Miami Hospital6200 SW 73rd St, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 665-6501
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
DR LOPEZ WAS AMAZING- HE TOOK THE TIME AND FOCUSED ON ME AND ALL MY QUESTIONS, BY FAR ONE OF THE BEST DOCTORS ILL EVER WORKED WITH!
About Dr. Javier Lopez, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1508800442
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
