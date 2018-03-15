Dr. Javier Lozano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lozano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Javier Lozano, MD
Overview of Dr. Javier Lozano, MD
Dr. Javier Lozano, MD is an Urology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. Lozano works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lozano's Office Locations
-
1
Rio Grande Urology7420 Remcon Cir Ste A, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 532-8823
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lozano?
Dr. Lozano is an excellent, caring physician. As a transplant patient, I have a chance to get to know this doctor throughout several visits, and I'm glad I did because he earned my trust, and rightfully so. For both major surgeries I needed, I felt taken care off before the procedure because he took the time to talk to me, and Dr. Lozano followed up with the same care he showed at the beginning. I love this doctor and recommend him to anyone who is looking for someone capable and trustworthy.
About Dr. Javier Lozano, MD
- Urology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1619949757
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lozano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lozano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lozano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lozano works at
Dr. Lozano has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lozano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lozano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lozano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lozano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lozano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.