Dr. Maribona has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Javier Maribona, DPM
Overview of Dr. Javier Maribona, DPM
Dr. Javier Maribona, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science.
Dr. Maribona works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Maribona's Office Locations
-
1
Bird Road Podiatry8485 Bird Rd Ste 102, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 551-3412Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maribona?
About Dr. Javier Maribona, DPM
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1285675520
Education & Certifications
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maribona accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maribona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maribona works at
Dr. Maribona has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maribona on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maribona has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maribona.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maribona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maribona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.