Overview of Dr. Javier Munoz, MD

Dr. Javier Munoz, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from HENRY FORD HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Munoz works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.