Dr. Javier Parra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Javier Parra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Javier Parra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Colomobia and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute, South Miami Hospital, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Parra works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Galloway9408 SW 87th Ave Ste 200, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 913-0666
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
- South Miami Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parra?
I was so impressed with Dr. Parra when I had my outpatient colonoscopy and endoscopy. He was punctual, thorough in his explanation of the procedure and more than that, he was personable and caring. He held my hand as I was going under and gave me every assurance that everything was going to be ok. He came to me afterward and explained the findings. He made a scary experience become a relaxing one. I'm so thankful for him and the nurses that took care of him. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Javier Parra, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1194764399
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Universidad Nacional De Colomobia
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parra works at
Dr. Parra has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Parra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.