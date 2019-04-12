Dr. Javier Pinilla-Ibarz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinilla-Ibarz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Javier Pinilla-Ibarz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Javier Pinilla-Ibarz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Universidad De Zaragoza, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.
Magnolia Campus12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (888) 663-3488
- Moffitt Cancer Center
- Aetna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
A very knowledgeable and caring physician.
- Hematology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487736856
- Universidad De Zaragoza, Facultad De Medicina
- Hematology
Dr. Pinilla-Ibarz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pinilla-Ibarz accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinilla-Ibarz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pinilla-Ibarz has seen patients for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) and Myeloproliferative Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinilla-Ibarz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pinilla-Ibarz speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinilla-Ibarz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinilla-Ibarz.
