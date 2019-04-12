Overview of Dr. Javier Pinilla-Ibarz, MD

Dr. Javier Pinilla-Ibarz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Universidad De Zaragoza, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.



Dr. Pinilla-Ibarz works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) and Myeloproliferative Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.