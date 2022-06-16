Dr. Pogacnik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Javier Pogacnik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Javier Pogacnik, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX.
Locations
1
Spine Center1801 Inwood Rd Fl 7, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-2900
2
Parkland Health & Hospital System - Psych Unit5200 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (877) 475-4623
3
Simmons Ambulatory Surgery Center4900 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 590-5524
4
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 369-5831MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I started seeing Dr Salgado and his team Dec. 2021. I was at the lowest of lows with my Crohn's and needed a miracle. Since then he has performed 2 surgeries on me and I couldn't be more blessed and thankful to have them in my corner! Very attentive,caring, knowledgeable and compassionate. For follow ups I drive about an hour and a half. Definitely worth it for the care received! I'm confident putting my health in his hands when it comes to my health.
About Dr. Javier Pogacnik, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1043647290
Education & Certifications
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
