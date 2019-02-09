See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Javier Rios, MD

Sports Medicine
4.2 (17)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Javier Rios, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston.

Dr. Rios works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    2020 Nasa Pkwy Ste 230, Houston, TX 77058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 363-9090

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Principal Life
    • Travelers
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 09, 2019
    Scheduling: Office staff was able to get me in to see doc within 24 hours. Offered multiple options. Front desk staff: Extremely pleasant, efficient Doctor: Dr Rios listened to my concerns, asked appropriate questions, explained my diagnosis and treatment plan and made me feel confident in his abilities. I have already given his name to 3 people in need of a good orthopedic surgeon. I am very happy that I found Dr Rios.
    Lindsey O. in Houston, TX — Feb 09, 2019
    About Dr. Javier Rios, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1619171295
    Education & Certifications

    • Primary Care Sports Medicine
    • Family Medicine Residency - University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston - Galveston
    • Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Javier Rios, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rios has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rios accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Rios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rios. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rios.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

