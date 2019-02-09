Overview

Dr. Javier Rios, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston.



Dr. Rios works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.